Cordero (forearm) could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso as soon as Wednesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

The 23-year-old resumed swinging last Friday and quickly progressed to batting practice, putting him on the verge of a return to live action. Cordero may only need a handful of games to prepare for a return to the majors, although it's uncertain how much he will play upon reinstatement. He was showing improved patience and hitting the ball hard before going down (48.2 percent hard contact rate), but his reads on defense have been poor and he's mostly struggled against left-handed pitching. A strong-side platoon role seems like a best-case scenario.