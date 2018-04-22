Cordero is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

With Manuel Margot off the disabled list and the left-handed Patrick Corbin headed to the hill for Arizona, Cordero will get the day off. Cordero may be at risk of seeing less time in the Padres' lineup, as both Margot and Wil Myers returned form stints on the DL over the last few days.

