The Padres are hopeful that Cordero's injury troubles are behind him following successful stints in the Dominican Winter League and spring training, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

For all of Cordero's natural skills, his development as a big leaguer has been stalled by a series of injuries that have limited him to a combined 71 games in the minors and majors over the past two seasons. However, the 25-year-old made a strong impression with Escogido of the Dominican Winter League, slashing .364/.462/.576 with a 1.037 OPS. His strong play continued this spring when Cordero hit .250/.350/.438 with a home run, a stolen base and three walks over 20 plate appearances in Cactus League action. Cordero is expected to make the Padres' Opening Day roster and could emerge as a sleeper if he is able to finally stay healthy.