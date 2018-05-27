Padres' Franchy Cordero: Out of lineup Sunday
Cordero is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Cordero hit .345 through the first 10 days of May but has hit just .140 since that point, as his season average currently sits at a disappointing .237 mark. He'll get the day off with Jose Pirela taking over in left field and Cory Spangenberg set to man the keystone.
