Padres' Franchy Cordero: Out until September
Cordero's quadriceps injury is considered serious, and the Padres don't expect him to return before the start of September, source reports.
The exact details of the injury aren't clear, but there's reportedly an issue with a tendon. Cordero has only gotten into nine games this season, suffering an elbow injury in early April and a quadriceps injury during a rehab game in mid-June.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Undergoes further testing•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Suffers quad injury•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Suffers leg injury at Triple-A•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Cold with El Paso•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Homers again in rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...