Cordero (quadriceps) made his debut in the Dominican Winter League on Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored while playing for Leones del Escogido, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

The report confirms that Cordero is healthy again after his 2019 campaign came to an end Aug. 31, when he wasn't activated from the 60-day injured list while rehabbing at High-A Lake Elsinore. Multiple injuries have limited Cordero to just 270 total plate appearances in affiliated ball over the past two seasons, so a stint in the DWL will help him pick up some much-needed game action to make up for the time he lost. After he remained on the Padres' roster following Monday's non-tender deadline, Cordero should get the chance to compete for an outfield job with the big club in spring training.