Cordero is recording elite numbers in a variety of Statcast categories, the Padres' official site reports.

The 23-year-old has a long list of accomplishments so far this season. His 489-foot home run Friday was the longest homer of the season so far. He's hit three balls harder than 115 mph this season, which ties him for second place with Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo, trailing only Giancarlo Stanton. He combines that elite power with equally elite speed, with a sprint speed of 29.4 feet per second that ranks ninth in the league. Despite those promising stats, there's still plenty of risk in Cordero's profile, as he holds a 41 percent strikeout rate through 40 career big-league games and gets on base at just a .277 clip. Still, that combination of power and speed should make Cordero a productive player even with major holes in his game.