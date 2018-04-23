Padres' Franchy Cordero: Posting elite Statcast numbers
Cordero is recording elite numbers in a variety of Statcast categories, the Padres' official site reports.
The 23-year-old has a long list of accomplishments so far this season. His 489-foot home run Friday was the longest homer of the season so far. He's hit three balls harder than 115 mph this season, which ties him for second place with Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo, trailing only Giancarlo Stanton. He combines that elite power with equally elite speed, with a sprint speed of 29.4 feet per second that ranks ninth in the league. Despite those promising stats, there's still plenty of risk in Cordero's profile, as he holds a 41 percent strikeout rate through 40 career big-league games and gets on base at just a .277 clip. Still, that combination of power and speed should make Cordero a productive player even with major holes in his game.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Drives in two•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Crushes third homer•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Nabs first stolen base of 2018•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Swats second homer Friday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Hits homer upon activation•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...