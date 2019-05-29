Cordero (elbow) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Cordero has apparently been playing in extended spring training games over the past couple of weeks, so the hope is that he'll be ready to rejoin the Padres after a brief minor-league rehab stint -- assuming he shows no issues with his timing. The 24-year-old, who has been sidelined since early April with a sore right elbow, should provide a left-handed bat for the Padres once healthy. Cordero went 5-for-15 with a double, a stolen base and a 4:7 BB:K in nine games before landing on the shelf.

