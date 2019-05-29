Padres' Franchy Cordero: Ready for rehab stint
Cordero (elbow) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Cordero has apparently been playing in extended spring training games over the past couple of weeks, so the hope is that he'll be ready to rejoin the Padres after a brief minor-league rehab stint -- assuming he shows no issues with his timing. The 24-year-old, who has been sidelined since early April with a sore right elbow, should provide a left-handed bat for the Padres once healthy. Cordero went 5-for-15 with a double, a stolen base and a 4:7 BB:K in nine games before landing on the shelf.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Inching closer to return•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Lands on injured list•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Available off bench•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Dealing with sore elbow•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Hits first spring homer•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Knocks first double of spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...