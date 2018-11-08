Cordero (elbow) will make his 2018 winter league debut with Leones del Escogido on Tuesday.

Cordero is set to return to active competition for the first time since June. The Padres picked up on a mechanical change Cordero was making to compensate for a bone spur in his left elbow and ultimately sent him for surgery to have it removed. Before going down with the injury, Cordero showed flashes, but he continued to strike out at a high rate (35.7 percent) and routinely misread balls off the bat in the outfield. He will have to fight for a job in spring training.

