Cordero was recalled by the Padres and will start in left field for Wednesday's tilt with the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cordero hasn't fared well in 27 games with the Padres this season, hitting just .230 with 42 strikeouts in 87 at-bats, but appears to be getting another shot after continuing to shine with Triple-A El Paso. The 22-year-old is slashing .315/.361/.562 with nine home runs there this season, prompting the organization to offer him the opportunity to stand out in a crowded San Diego outfield. Nonetheless, Cordero will need to impress if he wants to earn regular playing time.