Padres' Franchy Cordero: Resumes running Tuesday
Cordero was "moving better" Tuesday and did some running for the first time since straining his groin, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This represents a positive step forward for Cordero, who went down last week after a blistering start to the spring (.343/.465/.714). The Padres remain hopeful that Cordero can return to action later this week, although manager Andy Green stressed that the team will not risk Cordero's long-term health. If Cordero isn't quite ready for the start of the year, it would open the door for Travis Jankowski to make the team as a fifth outfielder.
