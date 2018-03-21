Cordero was "moving better" Tuesday and did some running for the first time since straining his groin, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

This represents a positive step forward for Cordero, who went down last week after a blistering start to the spring (.343/.465/.714). The Padres remain hopeful that Cordero can return to action later this week, although manager Andy Green stressed that the team will not risk Cordero's long-term health. If Cordero isn't quite ready for the start of the year, it would open the door for Travis Jankowski to make the team as a fifth outfielder.