Padres' Franchy Cordero: Resumes swinging
Cordero (forearm) resumed swinging a bat over the weekend, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Cordero attempted to play through a forearm strain, but the Padres sent him to the disabled list in late May when they noticed the issue affecting his swing. While it's nice to see he's starting back up with baseball activities, Cordero appears to still be a little ways off, as he will need to progress to on-field batting practice and eventually complete a minor-league rehab assignment. He struggled on defense before going down with the injury and it's not entirely clear where Cordero will fit into the Padres' crowded outfield mix upon his return.
