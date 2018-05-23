Padres' Franchy Cordero: Returns to lineup, homers
Cordero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Nationals.
Cordero returned to the lineup for the first time since Saturday after battling an undisclosed injury and wasted no time in making an impact, blasting a home run in his second plate appearance. It was his seventh of the season, but first since April 28. After getting off to a hot start at the plate, Cordero has cooled off considerably in 60 May at-bats as he was hitting just ,250/.338/.333 prior to Tuesday's long ball.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sticks on bench Monday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Bangs out three hits Sunday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Crushes another homer Saturday•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart