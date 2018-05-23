Cordero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Nationals.

Cordero returned to the lineup for the first time since Saturday after battling an undisclosed injury and wasted no time in making an impact, blasting a home run in his second plate appearance. It was his seventh of the season, but first since April 28. After getting off to a hot start at the plate, Cordero has cooled off considerably in 60 May at-bats as he was hitting just ,250/.338/.333 prior to Tuesday's long ball.