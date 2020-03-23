Padres' Franchy Cordero: Roster spot likely
Cordero "appears to be a lock" to win an Opening Day roster spot as the Padres' fourth outfielder whenever baseball resumes, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Cordero's two shortcomings in the past have been health and plate discipline, but he made it through Winter Ball and spring training without injuries, and Acee cited Cordero's patience at the plate this spring. He hit .250/.350/.438 in 20 plate appearances in spring training.
