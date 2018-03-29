Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sent to DL
Cordero (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
As expected, Cordero will open the season on the disabled list while he works his way back from a groin injury. The move is retroactive to March 26. Manager Andy Green recently said that Cordero could see game action at extended spring training in early April, which would be the last hurdle for the youngster to clear before being activated. It's unclear if Cordero will join the big club right away or open his season at Triple-A El Paso, but he should be up with the Padres at some point in 2018. With Cordero sidelined, Matt Szczur will break camp as the team's fifth outfielder.
