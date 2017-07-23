Cordero was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Cordero was expected to see regular playing time with center fielder Manuel Margot on the paternity list, but he only ended up getting one of three available starts. With Margot back, the Padres needed a roster spot, and it was Cordero that was deemed expendable.

