Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sent to Triple-A
Cordero was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Cordero was expected to see regular playing time with center fielder Manuel Margot on the paternity list, but he only ended up getting one of three available starts. With Margot back, the Padres needed a roster spot, and it was Cordero that was deemed expendable.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...