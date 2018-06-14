Padres' Franchy Cordero: Set for rehab assignment
Cordero (forearm) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso.
Cordero was cleared for live action after getting through his latest round of batting practice with no issues. The Padres haven't determined how many appearances the youngster will need to make before returning from the disabled list. It's also unclear what role Cordero will play upon reinstatement given his poor defense and struggles against same-handed pitching (.205/.222/.364 against southpaws).
