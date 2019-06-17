Padres' Franchy Cordero: Shifts to 60-day IL
Cordero was moved to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Cordero has been on the injured list since April 8 due to an elbow issue, and he recently suffered a left quad injury while rehabbing at Triple-A El Paso. A timetable for his return has yet to be established.
