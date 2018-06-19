Padres' Franchy Cordero: Shut down after setback
Cordero saw Dr. Neal ElAttrach on Tuesday after feeling something in his elbow while taking a swing Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
The 23-year-old was pulled from a rehab game mid at-bat after feeling discomfort and he has since been shut down from all activity. If it's found that Cordero is dealing with some sort of ligament injury, the issue would likely cost him an extended period of time, perhaps the rest of the season. Hopefully the setback will prove minor, but either way, there is now a bigger window for Travis Jankowski to continue seeing regular starts against right-handed pitching.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...