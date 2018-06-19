Cordero saw Dr. Neal ElAttrach on Tuesday after feeling something in his elbow while taking a swing Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

The 23-year-old was pulled from a rehab game mid at-bat after feeling discomfort and he has since been shut down from all activity. If it's found that Cordero is dealing with some sort of ligament injury, the issue would likely cost him an extended period of time, perhaps the rest of the season. Hopefully the setback will prove minor, but either way, there is now a bigger window for Travis Jankowski to continue seeing regular starts against right-handed pitching.