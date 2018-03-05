Cordero is hitting .421/.522/.947 with two home runs and six strikeouts in 19 at-bats this spring.

This comes on the heels of him hitting .323/.393/.495 with five home runs and six steals (on nine attempts) in 186 at-bats in the Dominican Winter League. Cordero has been red hot since the end of the 2017 minor-league season. He will need to stay hot if he wants to win a big-league job out of spring training. The Eric Hosmer signing forces Wil Myers to the outfield, and Manuel Margot's job isn't in jeopardy, so it will come down to Cordero, Jose Pirela or Hunter Renfroe for the final outfield spot. Pirela, who has a .976 OPS through 16 spring at-bats, could work as a super utility player, as he is also capable of playing second base. Meanwhile, Renfroe, who has a .740 OPS with five strikeouts in 24 spring at-bats, could probably benefit from a return to Triple-A after posting a 0.3 fWAR in 122 MLB games last season. Cordero is the best defender of the bunch, by a wide margin, and has the most offensive upside, so he should get a shot at some point in 2018, even if he opens the year at Triple-A.