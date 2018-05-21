Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sticks on bench Monday
Cordero is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
Cordero will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Padres go with Matt Szczur, Manny Margot and Franmil Reyes in their outfield (from left to right). While the 23-year-old hasn't gone deep in 18 games this month, he's still hitting .250 with a solid .338 on-base percentage over those games, so he should continue to see his fair share of opportunities.
