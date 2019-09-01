Padres' Franchy Cordero: Struggling in rehab assignment
Cordero (quadriceps) has just two hits while whiffing six times in 13 at-bats since restarting a minor-league rehab assignment.
Cordero has played sporadically since returning to the field Aug. 24, taking part in four games in an eight-day span. He had a big triple to plate three runs in his first appearance with High-A Lake Elsinore on Friday but struck out three times in four at-bats the following day. With the Storm advancing to the California League playoffs Cordero will have additional opportunities to work on his swing, though the Padres may need to explore alternative rehab options in order to get him up to speed in time for an anticipated mid-September return to the big club. The 24-year-old has played in only nine major-league games this season as a result of injuries to his elbow and quad.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Working in rehab games•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Targeting mid-September return•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Out until September•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Undergoes further testing•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Suffers quad injury•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....