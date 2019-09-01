Cordero (quadriceps) has just two hits while whiffing six times in 13 at-bats since restarting a minor-league rehab assignment.

Cordero has played sporadically since returning to the field Aug. 24, taking part in four games in an eight-day span. He had a big triple to plate three runs in his first appearance with High-A Lake Elsinore on Friday but struck out three times in four at-bats the following day. With the Storm advancing to the California League playoffs Cordero will have additional opportunities to work on his swing, though the Padres may need to explore alternative rehab options in order to get him up to speed in time for an anticipated mid-September return to the big club. The 24-year-old has played in only nine major-league games this season as a result of injuries to his elbow and quad.