Cordero is being considered day-to-day after experiencing tightness in his groin, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It is unclear when Cordero sustained the injury, as he didn't participate in Friday's spring training loss to the Royals. Manager Andy Green said that he is unsure of the length of time his outfielder will miss. This is poor timing for the 24-year-old as he is currently involved in a heated race for the Padres' starting left field job with Jose Pirela, Hunter Renfroe and Travis Jankowski. Cordero is slashing a healthy .343/.465/.714 in 42 plate appearances, but he will have to return to action soon or run the risk of losing the position battle by default.