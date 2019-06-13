Cordero (elbow) left a rehab game Wednesday with Triple-A El Paso with a left leg injury, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He homered in the third inning and then exited in the sixth inning after trying to beat out a grounder, ending up on the ground after running through the bag. The nature of the injury suggests it might be a hamstring strain, but there has been no official word. Cordero was getting there with his timing during this rehab stint, so it now sounds like the leg is a bigger issue than the elbow. Consider him out indefinitely.

