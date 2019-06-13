Padres' Franchy Cordero: Suffers quad injury
Cordero exited Wednesday's rehab game with Triple-A El Paso due to a left quadriceps injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Cordero homered in the third inning before suffering the injury attempting to beat out a grounder in the sixth inning. The severity of the issue is not yet known, so it's unclear how long this setback will affect Cordero's return date at this point. Consider him out indefinitely.
