Cordero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Franchy connected on his second homer in three games since coming off the disabled list, although those have been his only hits in 12 at-bats. Cordero's power and speed can be fantasy assets if he makes enough contact to get to them, but despite his upside the jury is still out on his ultimate value -- or even whether he'll have a regular spot in the lineup once Manuel Margot (ribs) and Wil Myers (arm) are healthy.