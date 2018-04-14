Padres' Franchy Cordero: Swats second homer Friday
Cordero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants.
Franchy connected on his second homer in three games since coming off the disabled list, although those have been his only hits in 12 at-bats. Cordero's power and speed can be fantasy assets if he makes enough contact to get to them, but despite his upside the jury is still out on his ultimate value -- or even whether he'll have a regular spot in the lineup once Manuel Margot (ribs) and Wil Myers (arm) are healthy.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Hits homer upon activation•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Activated, leading off Wednesday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Faring well on rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sent to DL•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Could see game action in early April•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...