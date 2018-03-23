Cordero (groin) was spotted taking BP in the cages Thursday, hinting at a possible return this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

This is a positive step for the young outfielder, who suffered a minor groin injury last week. Cordero is entrenched in a heated battle for the Padres' starting left field job this spring, and while his setback hurt his chances, a healthy return this weekend would certainly help his bid. The 23-year-old was slashing a healthy .343/.465/.714 in 42 plate appearances prior to going down to injury, and he arguably has the highest upside of any of the candidates vying for the coveted starting role.

