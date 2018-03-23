Padres' Franchy Cordero: Takes batting practice
Cordero (groin) was spotted taking BP in the cages Thursday, hinting at a possible return this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This is a positive step for the young outfielder, who suffered a minor groin injury last week. Cordero is entrenched in a heated battle for the Padres' starting left field job this spring, and while his setback hurt his chances, a healthy return this weekend would certainly help his bid. The 23-year-old was slashing a healthy .343/.465/.714 in 42 plate appearances prior to going down to injury, and he arguably has the highest upside of any of the candidates vying for the coveted starting role.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Resumes running Tuesday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Could return early next week•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Suffers groin injury•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Staying hot this spring•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Faces uphill climb for MLB roster spot•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Finishes strong in Dominican Winter League•
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...