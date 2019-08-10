Manager Andy Green said Thursday that Cordero (quadriceps) could return from the 60-day injured list around mid-September in a best-case scenario, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cordero has played in just nine games with the big club this season, with a right elbow strain prompting a move to the IL in April before he picked up a left quad injury during a minor-league rehab assignment in June. The latter issue remains the sole concern for the outfielder at this juncture, but Cordero took a meaningful step forward in his recovery Thursday by running the bases at Petco Park. Cordero will presumably ramp up his workload in the weeks to come before potentially restarting a rehab assignment in late August or early September. Due to the extensive time he's already missed, Cordero probably wouldn't be asked to handle anything more than a part-time role if he ends up rejoining the Padres in September.