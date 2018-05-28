Cordero was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right forearm strain.

This move was fully anticipated. Hunter Renfroe was reinstated from the disabled list as a corresponding move, and is starting in left field and hitting cleanup Monday against lefty Caleb Smith and the Marlins. Cordero hit .237/.307/.439 with seven home runs and five steals in 139 at-bats prior to the injury. By the time he returns, the outfield situation should be pretty crowded, as Wil Myers (oblique) will likely be back by then too.

More News
Our Latest Stories