Cordero was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right forearm strain.

This move was fully anticipated. Hunter Renfroe was reinstated from the disabled list as a corresponding move, and is starting in left field and hitting cleanup Monday against lefty Caleb Smith and the Marlins. Cordero hit .237/.307/.439 with seven home runs and five steals in 139 at-bats prior to the injury. By the time he returns, the outfield situation should be pretty crowded, as Wil Myers (oblique) will likely be back by then too.