Padres' Franchy Cordero: To gain short-term playing time
With Manuel Margot expected to go on the paternity list Thursday, Cordero will serve as the Padres' starting center fielder for the first three games of the team's four-game set against the Giants, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Cordero went 0-for-2 Wednesday while giving Jose Pirela the day off in left, but he will take over in center until Margot returns from the paternity list Sunday. A .225/.274/.404 triple slash in 28 games this season limits the 22-year-old's value as a short-term pick up in yearly fantasy leagues, but he could have use as a punt play in daily formats while he starts.
