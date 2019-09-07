Cordero's quadriceps injury hasn't healed like the Padres hoped, and he's unlikely to return this season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cordero's tools made him a hyped sleeper during the 2018 draft season, but injuries have limited him to just 49 games over the last two seasons. An elbow injury followed by a quadriceps injury have kept him out since early April this season. The talent is still there, but he'll be a deep sleeper at best this winter.