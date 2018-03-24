Padres' Franchy Cordero: Won't break camp with Padres
Manager Andy Green said Cordero's groin injury will keep him from breaking camp with the Padres, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Cordero has been sidelined since March 15 with a groin injury, and it appears there simply isn't enough time left in camp for the 23-year-old to get back up to speed in time to resume his push for an Opening Day roster spot. With Cordero out of the mix, Hunter Renfroe, Travis Jankowski and Matt Szczur will battle it out for the remaining outfield spot. That said, Cordero has more upside than any of the aforementioned outfielders, so he could supplant whoever settles into the starting left field gig once healthy.
