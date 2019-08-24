Cordero (quadriceps) is serving as the designated hitter in an Arizona League game Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It's Cordero's first rehab appearance since he suffered the quad injury in mid-June during a rehab game while returning from an elbow injury. The 24-year-old has been limited to nine major-league games this season, so it's likely to be a lengthy rehab stint. Cordero was previously targeting a return in mid-September, and that goal still seems realistic if he can avoid any setbacks.