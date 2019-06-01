Mejia (knee) was activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Mejia was with El Paso on a rehab assignment as he returns from a left knee sprain, and he will remain there instead of returning to the Padres. The young catcher slashed .167/.207/.259 with a 31 percent strikeout rate in 19 games prior to suffering the injury May 11. Austin Allen should continue to serve as the backup to starter A.J. Hedges for the Friars.

