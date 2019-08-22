Mejia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

Mejia drove a ball 380 feet over the wall in right center field for San Diego's only long ball of the game. The 23-year-old continues to wield a hot bat in August and is now slashing .404/.436/.712 with four homers this month. He has started six of the last seven games -- including a stint in left field Tuesday -- and has risen to the fifth spot in the order as the Padres place increasing value on his offensive production.

