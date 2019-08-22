Padres' Francisco Mejia: Homers again in loss
Mejia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.
Mejia drove a ball 380 feet over the wall in right center field for San Diego's only long ball of the game. The 23-year-old continues to wield a hot bat in August and is now slashing .404/.436/.712 with four homers this month. He has started six of the last seven games -- including a stint in left field Tuesday -- and has risen to the fifth spot in the order as the Padres place increasing value on his offensive production.
More News
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Swats solo homer in win•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Notches another multi-hit game•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Swats sixth homer•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Racks up three hits, stolen base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...