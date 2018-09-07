Mejia went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Reds.

Mejia connected on a solo shot in the third inning and added a three-run homer in the fourth frame. He was the prized acquisition in the trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland, and his performance on Thursday night showed a glimpse as to why he is considered one of the top prospects in baseball. His usage by the Padres down the stretch is worth watching, as he could become a valuable addition to fantasy squads looking for help at the thin catcher position.