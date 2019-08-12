Mejia went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's loss to Colorado.

Mejia got the Padres on the board with a solo shot off German Marquez in the second inning and went on to collect two more hits in the contest to register his fifth straight multi-hit game. Over that span, he has batted a remarkable .650 (13-for-20) with a pair of homers and three RBI.

