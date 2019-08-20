Mejia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win against the Reds.

Mejia clanged a Trevor Bauer cutter off the right field foul pole in the fourth inning for his seventh homer of the season. The 23-year-old has seized the starting catcher position in San Diego with a scorching August in which he has slashed .444/.468/.733 with three long balls and 10 runs scored through 14 games.

