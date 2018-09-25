Mejia is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mejia will give way to Austin Hedges behind the dish after starting the last two games, going 2-for-9 with a double and a run scored in those contests. The prospect, who is hitting .217/.280/.457 with three homers since joining the big club, has now started four of the last six games at catcher, a trend that could continue over the final week of the season and potentially carry into next year.