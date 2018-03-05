Padres' Franmil Reyes: Back in action after wrist surgery
Reyes is 3-for-11 (.273) with two home runs so far this spring.
Reyes underwent wrist surgery during the offseason, but the operation doesn't appear to be hindering him in any way this spring. The 22-year-old will likely open the season at Triple-A El Paso after batting .258 with 25 homers and 102 RBI at Double-A last season.
