Reyes will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Dodgers.

Though he's stuck on the short side of a platoon in the outfield with Travis Jankowski, Reyes has been seeing the larger share of playing time lately. He'll draw his seventh start in a row Sunday, with five coming against left-handed pitchers. Over the previous six contests, Reyes has gone 5-for-15 with a home run, two runs and an RBI.