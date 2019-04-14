Reyes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

His seventh-inning shot off Matt Andriese provided the winning run for the Padres. Reyes is slashing only .184/.267/.474 through 16 games, but he's starting to find his stroke -- all three of his homers have come in the last six contests.

