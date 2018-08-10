Reyes went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over Milwaukee.

Reyes tacked on an insurance run in the ninth to cap off a six-run inning for San Diego. He's collected a base knock in each of his previous four games, going 9-for-15 with two doubles, three homers and five RBI over that stretch. Through 42 tilts in 2018, Reyes is hitting .269 with an .853 OPS.