Padres' Franmil Reyes: Blasts ninth homer
Reyes went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over Milwaukee.
Reyes tacked on an insurance run in the ninth to cap off a six-run inning for San Diego. He's collected a base knock in each of his previous four games, going 9-for-15 with two doubles, three homers and five RBI over that stretch. Through 42 tilts in 2018, Reyes is hitting .269 with an .853 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...