Reyes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs in the Padres' 6-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Reyes clubbed his 12th homer of the season in the first inning and later added his sixth two-bagger of the year, both of which came off Clayton Kershaw. He's in a nice groove at the dish, with three multi-hit performances in his last six games. Reyes cranked three homers in that span, raising his slash line up to .273/.303/.591 through 132 at-bats.