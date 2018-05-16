Padres' Franmil Reyes: Collects first major league hit
Reyes recorded his first hit in the majors Tuesday, going 1-for-3 in a win over the Rockies.
Reyes' stat line didn't move the needle for fantasy owners, but it was a meaningful day for the rookie. The slugging outfielder played his way onto the major-league roster, and has started both games since his call up; one in place of Travis Jankowski, and today in place of Manuel Margot. It is still unclear how the playing time in the Padres' outfield will be distributed (outside of Franchy Cordero), but the club is clearly making an effort to get the promising 22-year-old's bat in the lineup early on.
