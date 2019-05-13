Padres' Franmil Reyes: Connects on 11th homer
Reyes went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Rockies.
The Padres trailed by seven runs entering the top of the ninth inning, but Reyes made the final outcome more respectable when he took Seung Hwan Oh deep with two outs and two runners on. The home run was Reyes' fifth in his last 12 games, with the slugger maintaining a 1.073 OPS during that stretch. Reyes' power surge looks like it will keep him in the lineup on an everyday basis for the foreseeable future, as Manuel Margot currently looks like the odd man out in San Diego's crowded outfield.
