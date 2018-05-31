Padres' Franmil Reyes: Continues power surge
Reyes went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.
Reyes' fourth-inning blast off of Jose Urena was the rookie's third homer in as many games. The rookie outfielder is still struggling in the batting average department (.200), but his advertised power is starting to show at the major-league level. There were concerns over playing time once Hunter Renfroe was activated from the disabled list earlier this week, but Reyes' hot streak has all but assured him a regular role until Wil Myers (oblique) or Franchy Cordero (forearm) return from their respective DL stints.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....