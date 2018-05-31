Reyes went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

Reyes' fourth-inning blast off of Jose Urena was the rookie's third homer in as many games. The rookie outfielder is still struggling in the batting average department (.200), but his advertised power is starting to show at the major-league level. There were concerns over playing time once Hunter Renfroe was activated from the disabled list earlier this week, but Reyes' hot streak has all but assured him a regular role until Wil Myers (oblique) or Franchy Cordero (forearm) return from their respective DL stints.