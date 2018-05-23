Padres' Franmil Reyes: Day off Wednesday
Reyes is not starting Wednesday in Washington.
Reyes will sit after starting six straight games. Travis Jankowski gets the start in right. After a very impressive power output at the Triple-A level, Reyes has so far struggled to translate his success to the big leagues. He has just five hits in 24 at-bats, striking out 36 percent of the time.
