Reyes went 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Orioles.

He took Dylan Bundy deep in the third inning and Shawn Armstrong in the fifth, leading the way in a five-homer barrage for the Padres. Reyes now has 22 homers and 39 RBI through 76 games on the year to go with a .247/.297/.547 slash line.