Padres' Franmil Reyes: Heading back to majors
Reyes will be recalled by the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Reyes got his first taste of big-league action earlier in the season, hitting 6 homers in 29 games with a mediocre .228/.260/.457 slash line. The 6'5" outfielder has shown big power at the Triple-A level this season, slugging .621 for El Paso, but will need to get on base more often if he's to receive much playing time in the big leagues. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....