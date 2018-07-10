Reyes will be recalled by the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Reyes got his first taste of big-league action earlier in the season, hitting 6 homers in 29 games with a mediocre .228/.260/.457 slash line. The 6'5" outfielder has shown big power at the Triple-A level this season, slugging .621 for El Paso, but will need to get on base more often if he's to receive much playing time in the big leagues. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.